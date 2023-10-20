Watch Time series 2 trailer with Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance

A sneak peek trailer for the upcoming second series of Jimmy McGovern’s critically acclaimed drama Time has been unveiled.

The new three-part series will feature Jodie Whittaker (known for Doctor Who and Broadchurch), Tamara Lawrance (renowned for The Silent Twins and The Long Song), and Bella Ramsey (famous for The Last of Us and His Dark Materials) in leading roles.

Siobhan Finneran, reprising her character from the first series, returns as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

You can watch the first trailer below…

Time starts on BBC One and iPlayer from Sunday, 29 October at 9PM.

The series is scripted by the multi-award-winning Jimmy McGovern (Broken, Cracker, and The Street) and Helen Black, writer of the BAFTA-nominated Life and Death in the Warehouse. It is directed by Andrea Harkin (The Confessions of Frannie Langton and The Trial Of Christine Keeler).

Time presents a moving and intense portrayal of life within a women’s prison, viewed through the experiences of three very different inmates. Orla, Abi, and Kelsey, all arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, are unexpectedly thrown together to confront a world they are unfamiliar with.

Despite the ever-present threat of violence within the prison walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community and shared understanding may still be possible.

The cast for Time series two has been expanded to include BAFTA-award winner Sophie Willan (of Alma’s Not Normal and Still Open All Hours fame), alongside Julie Graham (renowned for Shetland and Being Eileen), Alicia Forde (notable for Waterloo Road and Ryan Can’t Read), Lisa Millett (known for The A Word and Robin Hood), Faye McKeever (respected for The Responder and Des), Kayla Meikle (recognized for The Capture and The Girl Before), James Corrigan (notable for This Is Going to Hurt and This England), Nicholas Nunn (famous for Clique and SAS Rogue Heroes), and Maimuna Memon (known for Sherwood and Unforgotten).