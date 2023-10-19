Time 2023 start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Time is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

Time is a gripping prison drama written by Jimmy McGovern.

After its first outing in summer 2021, a second series is on its way to BBC One with a brand new cast.

Jodie Whittaker as Orla

Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins, The Long Song) and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, His Dark Materials) lead the new seeries with Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) reprising her role from series one as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

Time start date on BBC One

Series two of Time will start on Sunday, 29 October at 9PM on BBC One. The series has three episodes.

All episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from the same date.

While the first series starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, series two will feature a new cast and be set in an all-female prison.

A teaser reads: “Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker) and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

“But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

For now, series one of Time is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis of the first series shares: “Mark Cobden is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life. He meets Eric McNally, an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge.

“However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.”

