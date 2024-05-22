Uncanny returns to BBC for a second series

Uncanny is set to return with more spooky stories and paranormal investigations on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Hosted by award-winning writer and broadcaster Danny Robins, the show promises to delve deeper into real-life accounts of seemingly supernatural encounters that defy logical explanation.

Dubbed ‘the scariest show on TV,’ Uncanny is based on the popular BBC Radio 4 podcast of the same name. The series will continue to feature sceptic Dr Ciarán O’Keeffe and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, who provide expert analysis as the chilling investigations unfold.

Once again, viewers will be invited to contribute their own theories or provide information that could advance the investigations.

Danny Robins expressed his excitement about the new series: “Uncanny is coming back to haunt your screens again! I’ve been blown away and moved by the response to our first season, and I’m grateful to the BBC for supporting us in making something that feels really different from anything else out there. It was a thrill to see fans of the podcast loving it, but also to welcome a whole new audience.

“What I love about Uncanny is that, whether you’re Team Believer, Team Sceptic, or Team Not Sure, you can enjoy the mystery of these stories in your own way. I can’t wait to bring you another set of brand new cases to investigate.

“Get ready to meet some truly compelling witnesses telling you about some terrifyingly extraordinary events. But are they genuinely paranormal? Let’s see… but I can tell you they are definitely bloody scary.”

Jack Bootle, the BBC’s Head of Commissioning for Specialist Factual television, added: “Uncanny was a huge success on BBC Two and iPlayer last year. Danny is a master storyteller and I can’t wait to hear more about the spine-chilling new cases he’s investigating. I’m delighted the series is returning to our screens – and our nightmares – soon.”