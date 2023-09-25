Time series two first look with Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, Bella Ramsey & more

The BBC has revealed a first look at series two of its prison drama Time.

While the first series in 2021 starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, series two will feature an almost entirely new cast and be set in an all-female prison.

Those leading the cast of series two will be Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, His Dark Materials), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins, The Long Song) as Kelsey, Orla and Abi.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey

Joining them will be Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) reprising her role from series one as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

Also new to the cast for series two are Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal, Still Open All Hours), Julie Graham (Shetland, Being Eileen), Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road, Ryan Can’t Read), Lisa Millett (The A Word, Robin Hood), Faye McKeever (The Responder, Des), Kayla Meikle (The Capture, The Girl Before), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt, This England), Nicholas Nunn (Clique, SAS Rogue Heroes) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood, Unforgotten).

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise

Tamara Lawrance as Abi, Bella Ramsey as Kelsey, and Jodie Whittaker as Orla in Time series two

A teaser for the new series shares: “Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.

“Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla and Abi are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

The series will once again have three episodes, co-written by Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black

A start date for the second outing is to be announced.

