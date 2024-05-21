I Kissed A Boy to return to BBC for a second series

Pop goddess Dannii Minogue is set to play Cupid once again as the UK’s first-ever gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy, returns for a second series on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Advertisements

Featuring voiceover by Layton Williams, this is the party you do not want to miss – loud, proud, and it all starts with a kiss.

Last year, BBC Three launched I Kissed A Boy to fantastic reception. This year, the celebration of queer love continued with the success of I Kissed A Girl. Now, Dannii will be returning to the Masseria for another epic summer of love, promising more joy, untold stories, and drama than ever before.

The format of I Kissed A Boy sees 10 singles matched up and meeting for the first time with a kiss – no small talk, no swiping on apps, just one kiss to test their chemistry. Will it be a polite peck or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?

I Kissed A Boy delivers joy, entertainment, and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems. It’s a ground-breaking show that celebrates the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party.

Dannii Minogue shared her excitement: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play Cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open… There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell.

” And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, commented: “I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three. I Kissed A Boy’s success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates.”

Advertisements

Casting for the new series is now underway. Applicants can apply via the BBC Take Part Page.

Series one of I Kissed A Boy is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. I Kissed A Girl is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer.