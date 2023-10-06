Upcoming UK TV release dates for new and returning shows in 2023

Discover what’s coming soon to your screen this year with all the new and returning shows.
This always-updated page keeps you in the loop with the latest release dates with what to watch in 2023.
From your favourite TV shows on the likes of BBC and ITV to streamers Netflix, Disney, Apple TV+ and Prime Video, stay ahead of the curve and never miss an episode again. Explore the exciting lineup of upcoming series, mark your calendar, and get ready for a binge-worthy TV experience.
October
Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker (Series 3)– Sunday, 8 October 2023 at 8PM, Channel 4
Big Brother – Sunday, 8 October at 9PM, ITV1 and ITV2
House of Kardashian – Sunday, 8 October at 9PM, Sky Documentaries/NOW
The Reckoning – Monday, 9 October at 9PM, BBC One
Made In Chelsea (Series 26) – Monday, 9 October at 10:05PM, E4
Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair – Monday, 9 October at 9PM, ITVBe
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (Series 12) – Tuesday, 10 October at 7PM, BBC Two
The Hotel Inspector (Series 18) – Tuesday, 10 October at 9PM, Channel 5
David Mitchell’s Outsiders (Series 3) – Wednesday, 11 October at 10PM, Dave
Portrait Artist of the Year (Series 10) – Wednesday, 11 October at 8PM, Sky Arts/NOW
COBRA: Rebellion – 12 October at 9PM, Sky Max/NOW
Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes – Thursday 12 October at 9PM, ITVBe
Later with Jools Holland (Series 63) – Saturday, 14 October at 10:30PM, BBC Two
Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story – Wednesday, 18 October at 8AM, Disney+
Breeders (series 4) – Friday, 20 October at 10PM, Sky Comedy/NOW
Life On Our Planet – Wednesday, 25 October at 8AM, Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher – Thursday, 12 October at 8AM, Netflix
Interview with the Vampire (season 1) – Thursday, 12 October at 9PM, BBC Two
The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – Thursday, 12 October at 8PM, ITV1
C*A*U*G*H*T – Thursday, 12 October, ITVX
Goosebumps – Friday, 13 October at 8AM, Disney+
The Good Ship Murder – Friday, 13 October at 9PM, Channel 5
Barbara Knox At 90 – Friday, 13 October at 9PM on ITV1
Bodies – Thursday, 19 October at 8AM, Netflix
Surviving Paradise – Friday, 20 October at 8AM, Netflix
A League Of Their Own – Wednesday, 25 October at 9PM, Sky Max/NOW
November
All The Light We Cannot See – Thursday, 2 November at 8AM, Netflix
Selling Sunset (season 7) – Friday, 3 November at 8AM, Netflix
The Santa Clauses (Season 2)– Wednesday, 8 November at 8AM, Disney+
Doctor Who (60th Anniversary specials) – Date TBC, BBC One
The Lazarus Project (Series 2) – Date TBC, Sky Max/NOW
I’m A Celebrity – ITV1
December
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Friday, 15 December at 8AM, Netflix
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Wednesday, 20 December at 8AM, Disney+
Coming soon in 2023
Start dates still to be confirmed!
Time – BBC One
The Real Full Monty – ITV1
The Traitors – BBC One
Breathtaking, ITV1
Gladiators – BBC One
Survivor – BBC One
The Crown (Season 6) – Netflix
Robbie Williams – Netflix
Planet Earth III – BBC One