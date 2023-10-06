Upcoming UK TV release dates for new and returning shows in 2023

Discover what’s coming soon to your screen this year with all the new and returning shows.

This always-updated page keeps you in the loop with the latest release dates with what to watch in 2023.

From your favourite TV shows on the likes of BBC and ITV to streamers Netflix, Disney, Apple TV+ and Prime Video, stay ahead of the curve and never miss an episode again. Explore the exciting lineup of upcoming series, mark your calendar, and get ready for a binge-worthy TV experience.

October

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker (Series 3)– Sunday, 8 October 2023 at 8PM, Channel 4

Big Brother – Sunday, 8 October at 9PM, ITV1 and ITV2

House of Kardashian – Sunday, 8 October at 9PM, Sky Documentaries/NOW

The Reckoning – Monday, 9 October at 9PM, BBC One

Made In Chelsea (Series 26) – Monday, 9 October at 10:05PM, E4

Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair – Monday, 9 October at 9PM, ITVBe

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (Series 12) – Tuesday, 10 October at 7PM, BBC Two

The Hotel Inspector (Series 18) – Tuesday, 10 October at 9PM, Channel 5

David Mitchell’s Outsiders (Series 3) – Wednesday, 11 October at 10PM, Dave

Portrait Artist of the Year (Series 10) – Wednesday, 11 October at 8PM, Sky Arts/NOW

COBRA: Rebellion – 12 October at 9PM, Sky Max/NOW

Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes – Thursday 12 October at 9PM, ITVBe

Later with Jools Holland (Series 63) – Saturday, 14 October at 10:30PM, BBC Two

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story – Wednesday, 18 October at 8AM, Disney+

Breeders (series 4) – Friday, 20 October at 10PM, Sky Comedy/NOW

Life On Our Planet – Wednesday, 25 October at 8AM, Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher – Thursday, 12 October at 8AM, Netflix

Interview with the Vampire (season 1) – Thursday, 12 October at 9PM, BBC Two

The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – Thursday, 12 October at 8PM, ITV1

C*A*U*G*H*T – Thursday, 12 October, ITVX

Goosebumps – Friday, 13 October at 8AM, Disney+

The Good Ship Murder – Friday, 13 October at 9PM, Channel 5

Barbara Knox At 90 – Friday, 13 October at 9PM on ITV1

Bodies – Thursday, 19 October at 8AM, Netflix

Surviving Paradise – Friday, 20 October at 8AM, Netflix

A League Of Their Own – Wednesday, 25 October at 9PM, Sky Max/NOW

November

All The Light We Cannot See – Thursday, 2 November at 8AM, Netflix

Selling Sunset (season 7) – Friday, 3 November at 8AM, Netflix

The Santa Clauses (Season 2)– Wednesday, 8 November at 8AM, Disney+

Doctor Who (60th Anniversary specials) – Date TBC, BBC One

The Lazarus Project (Series 2) – Date TBC, Sky Max/NOW

I’m A Celebrity – ITV1

December

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Friday, 15 December at 8AM, Netflix

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Wednesday, 20 December at 8AM, Disney+

Coming soon in 2023

Start dates still to be confirmed!

Time – BBC One

The Real Full Monty – ITV1

The Traitors – BBC One

Breathtaking, ITV1

Gladiators – BBC One

Survivor – BBC One

The Crown (Season 6) – Netflix

Robbie Williams – Netflix

Planet Earth III – BBC One