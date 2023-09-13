A first look at new Netflix show Griselda has been revealed ahead of the limited series dropping on the streamer.

The six-parter stars Sofía Vergara in her dramatic debut playing the title role of Griselda Blanco.

A teaser shares: “Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Griselda. Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of Griselda. Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2023

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 102 of Griselda. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”

The series will be released in January 2024 on Netflix with an exact premiere date to be confirmed.

As well as starring, Vergara is also co-creator and executive producer alongside Eric Newman (Narcos) and director, Andrés Baiz.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 104 of Griselda. Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2023

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of Griselda. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Co-creator and executive producer, Eric Newman, said: “As a Colombian immigrant and single mother who came to America and built an empire, Sofía shares that personal aspect of this character and her passion for telling her story was undeniably the driving force behind this project. What will really surprise viewers is how she encompasses this complete darkness in her performance— a far cry from the beloved comedic star she’s known as. Finding her way to that place was her great challenge on this show, and seeing the successful transformation was a privilege.”

Director and Executive Producer, Andrés Baiz, added: “When we meet Griselda, she is a woman overrun by the male-dominated world around her. We also see her evolution as she makes use of her oppression as a means of terror — these images provide just a peek into the duality. The duplicity is what I find so fascinating about Griselda, and Sofía Vergara captures her essence fiercely.”