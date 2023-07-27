The Kardashians season four release date confirmed on Disney+ in the UK

Disney+ has announced the release date for the fan-favourite original series The Kardashians.

The show will be returning for its fourth season on 28 September 2023, exclusively available on Disney+ in the UK.

New episodes will be released every Thursday. For those who want to catch up, the first three seasons are already available for streaming on Disney+.

The upcoming series will continue to follow the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, providing an all-access pass into their world. Viewers will get an inside look at the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses, as well as the humorous and heartwarming moments of playtime and school drop-offs.

The series promises to bring an honest and riveting portrayal of love and life in the spotlight.

You can watch a first look teaser in the video below…

The show is executive produced by Ben Winston from Fulwell 73, along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Additionally, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are also serving as executive producers, ensuring the authenticity and personal touch of the series.