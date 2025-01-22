Brassic’s upcoming seventh series will be its last

Production has officially begun on the seventh series of Sky’s beloved comedy, Brassic, and it’s been confirmed that this will be the show’s final outing.

The critically acclaimed series, produced by Calamity Films, will air its farewell episodes later in 2025 on Sky and streaming platform NOW.

True to its unique brand of mischief, mayhem, and heart, Brassic promises to wrap up its story in unforgettable style.

For fans, this marks the beginning of the end for Vinnie and the unruly gang who’ve been stealing hearts (and plenty else) since the show first premiered in 2019.

Over six series, the chaotic escapades of Vinnie (played by Joe Gilgun) and his friends in the fictional northern town of Hawley have made Brassic one of Sky’s most successful comedies, amassing a loyal following along the way.

Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator & writer, said: “When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

“It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA!”

A Sky spokesperson commented: “Since Brassic arrived on our screens in 2019, it has become Sky’s most successful comedy ever. Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart.”

David Livingstone, Founder of Calamity Films, added“Somehow, some crazy stories and a bucketful of truth, combined with an astoundingly talented cast, have created the most loyal fanbase you could ever hope for. From Joe Gilgun’s unconventional imagination to Danny Brocklehurst’s brilliant writing, it’s all been a blast. This farewell series is for the fans.”