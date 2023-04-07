The Dry renewed for second series on ITVX

ITV has announced a second series of BAFTA-nominated comedy The Dry for ITVX.

Award-winning playwright and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Nancy Harris (Dates) and acclaimed director Paddy Breathnach (Viva, Rosie) will return to helm the second season, which will stream exclusively on ITVX in 2024.

Roisin Gallagher will return as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, alongside regular cast members from the first series with full casting to be announced.

The Dry. Pictured: ROISIN GALLAGHER as Shiv (c) Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

A teaser for the new series shares: “The second series picks up seven months on from the events of the first, and we now meet the Sheridans in their new normal. To all outward appearances, it seems like the family is relatively content: Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for 6 months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by shagging everyone she meets on Tinder.

“So far, so normal… Or is it? After all, how normal is it for 3 grown adults to still be living at home with their parents? And are the Sheridans really happy with this new status quo, or have they just rearranged their dysfunction and found another groove of denial to fit into?

“Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing…but what about giving up your family?”

Nana Hughes, Head of Scripted Comedy at ITV said “We are thrilled to be collaborating once again with the extra talented and BAFTA nominated Nancy Harris, Element Pictures, Paddy and the team to return to the Sheridan household for the second season of The Dry, coming to ITVX in 2024.”

The first series is available to stream on ITVX now.

