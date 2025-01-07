Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends renewed for second series

ITV has revealed an exciting 2025 lineup led by Olivia Attwood, who’s back with new seasons of her hit shows, including the cheeky Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, Getting Filthy Rich, and The Price of Perfection.

The announcement comes after Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends scored over 11 million streams on ITVX for its first outing in 2024.

The reality series will return for a second series on ITV2 and ITVX, alongside fresh instalments of Olivia’s award-winning documentaries.

The first season of Bad Boyfriends took eight unsuspecting lads to a Greek island, believing they were filming a bromance-focused show. Enter Olivia, flipping the script with challenges and twists aimed at reforming their rowdy ways.

In the end, former bad boyfriend Bayley earned the title of “most improved,” leaving viewers laughing, gasping, and binge-watching.

For series two, Olivia promises even more outrageous antics and unexpected moments as a new group of “bad boyfriends” face her unique brand of tough love.

Getting Filthy Rich dives even deeper

Olivia’s documentary series Getting Filthy Rich returns for a third time, exploring the rapidly evolving adult content industry. From financial domination to adult cosplay, Olivia immerses herself in surprising corners of the industry, offering a raw and often jaw-dropping look at its many facets.

ITVX’s biggest-ever factual entertainment launch, The Price of Perfection, is also back. Olivia will continue investigating the lengths people go to for their ideal bodies, from cutting-edge surgeries to extreme budget treatments with alarming risks.

Olivia Attwood said: “I feel so excited to continue working with ITV and am overwhelmed by the incredible responses to our shows. It’s such a privilege to be able to continue making documentaries, exploring insightful topics with amazing contributors. Becoming the host of my own show Bad Boyfriends this year was a dream project to work on and I am so grateful to be able to do it all again for Season 2. Together with the incredible behind the scenes teams we’ve got so much in store for 2025, I can’t wait for you all to see what’s coming.”