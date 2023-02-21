Michelle Keegan to lead cast of Fool Me Once on Netflix

Casting has been announced for Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once.

The limited series will feature Michelle Keegan (Brassic, Our Girl), BAFTA award-winner Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth, Ali & Ava), Richard Armitage (Stay Close, The Stranger) and BAFTA award-winner Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Finding Alice).

They’ll be joined by Emmett J.Scanlan (Kin, Peaky Blinders) and Dino Fetscher (Years and Years, Foundation) with Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Dänya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa and Laura Gibbons.

A teaser shares: “Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…

“Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier.

“Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.”

The eight-part series will be set in the UK with filming underway in Manchester and the Northwest of England.

Fool Me Once will be written by Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Come Home) with Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier and Tom Farrelly and executive produced by Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee at Quay Street Productions.

Harlan Coben said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. Fool Me Once will be our fourth Netflix series together, and man, it never gets old!

“Fool Me Once” is a pulse-pounder – a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

A release date is to be announced.