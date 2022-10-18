Welcome to Chippendales UK release date and trailer for new Disney+ series

Welcome to Chippendales is on its way to Disney+ in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee.

The eight-episode limited series follows the Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process

Welcome to Chippendales UK Disney+ release date

Welcome to Chippendales will be released on Disney+ UK on Wednesday 11 January, 2023.

Welcome to Chippendales’ star-studded cast includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Annaleigh Ashford (American Crime Story), with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird), Robin de Jesús (tick, tick… BOOM!) Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva) and Spencer Boldman (Cruise), along with guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham (Holidate) and Dan Stevens (Gaslit).

You can watch a first trailer below…

