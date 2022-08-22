Significant Other: Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour to lead new ITVX comedy

Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour are to lead new ITVX comedic-drama series Significant Other.

The series, written by Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright, starts filming next month and will air on ITVX in 2023.

Adapted from yes Studios’ award-winning Israeli series of the same name, the six-part series will follow two lonely neighbours who embark on a hesitant, obstacle-filled relationship after drastic life events bring them together.

ITV share: "As this strange love story unfolds with wryly observed wit and warmth, could these deeply flawed individuals – both at a time in their lives when change is difficult and rarely expected – influence each other for the better?"

Further details are to be announced.

Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy said: "The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home.

"We want a huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy.

"We want to take risks but most importantly we want our audiences to find shows that reflect them and make them laugh."

ITVX will launch later in 2022.

