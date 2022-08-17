Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Wednesday Addams takes centre stage in a brand new series coming to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

Tim Burton directs the eight-part season, based on the iconic character from The Addams Family.

A teaser shares: "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna Ortega will lead the cast in the title role with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

You can watch a first trailer below...

Further casting for the series includes Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Victor Dorobantu, Murray McArthur, George Burcea, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Iman Marson, William Houston, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Oliver Watson, Calum Ross, Johnna Dias Watson and Murray McArthur.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1990s movies, will also be a regular part of the cast in a currently unknown role.

The new series will drop on Netflix this autumn with an exact release date to be announced.

