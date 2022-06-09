First look trailer of Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 revealed

A first look at Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 has been revealed!

Following the debut of the first half of Season 4 in May, the second half of the penultimate season will be released on 1 July 2022.

Advertisements

A teaser for the new season shares: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

You can watch a first look teaser from Volume 2 below!

The season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

Advertisements

The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

It was previously announced that the show would return for a fifth and final season.