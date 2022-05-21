High School Musical: The Musical: The Series renewed for season 4 on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4 is officially on its way to Disney+!

Ahead of the season three release date on 27 July, Disney has already ordered a further fourth season.

Advertisements

Creator and exec producer Tim Federle said: “This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars.”

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television added: "This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humour, and heart.

"Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

Details on season 4's plot and cast are to be confirmed.

For now, season 3 will drop weekly on Wednesdays from 27 July.

A teaser shares: "Season 3 of the show is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.

"With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold."

The cast of season three features Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox) and Adrian Lyles (Jet).

Advertisements

They're joined by Aria Brooks (Alex), Liamani Segura (Emmy) and Ben Stillwell (Channing) and guest stars Corbin Bleu (as himself), Meg Donnelly (Val), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), Olivia Rose Keegan (Lily) and Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), and Joe Serafini (Seb).

Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+.