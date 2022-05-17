Bridgerton season 3 cast, release date and spoilers - all we know so far!

Bridgerton season 3 is on its way to Netflix - here's all we know so far.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton follows the world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Bridgerton launched its first season on Christmas Day in 2020 and became an instant hit. A second series dropped earlier this year and at least two more are on the way.

What's in store for season 3?

Season 3 will see a change in the order of the books, focusing on the relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and one Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) from the fourth instalment of the novels.

A teaser shared by 'Lady Whistledown' on social media by Netflix reads: "Dearest Readers, It is only fair that in this author's third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair's social season should find its focus on a third son...as well as a third daughter.

"This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington.

"With Penelope's days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author."

Who's on the cast?

Luke Newton and Penelope Featherington will return to lead the cast of the new series in their roles of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Joining the cast will be Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) who will star as Francesca Bridgerton taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left and is the lead on another project for Netflix (Lockwood & Co.).

Netflix share: "Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

Further casting for series 3 is to be announced.

Bridgerton season 3 Netflix release date

Season 3 of Netflix is currently in production with a release date to be confirmed.

The first season dropped in 2020 while season 2 followed in March, With that in mind, we can probably expect season 3 to be out sometime in winter 2022/23.

For now the first two seasons are available on Netflix UK here.

Meanwhile, a fourth series has already been confirmed to go into production.

