Love on the Spectrum US release date and trailer from new Netflix series

Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Abby in episode 1 of Love on the Spectrum (US) S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Love on the Spectrum US comes to Netflix this month - here's all you need to know!

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

Originating in Australia, Love on the Spectrum premiered on Netflix in 2020 with a second season following in 2021.

Now a first US season is on the way!

Love on the Spectrum US release date

Love on the Spectrum US will be released on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 8AM UK time.

A teaser shares: "Love on the Spectrum is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

"Following the success of the multi award winning Australian series, this US based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love."

You can watch a first trailer from the new season below...

Meanwhile all episodes of Love on the Spectrum's original Australian series are now streaming online via Netflix here.

If you don't already have a Netflix account, you canregister for one here.

A teaser for the latest season shares: "Love on the Spectrum S2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is."

