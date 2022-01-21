The Tinder Swindler UK release date and first trailer revealed

The Tinder Swindler is the dramatic new documentary film coming to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

The release date for The Tinder Swindler has been confirmed for 2 February 2022 at 8AM UK time.

A synopsis of the special shares: "Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams.

"But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins.

"Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match. From the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k with Cats, this riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice."

You can watch a first look trailer below...

Directed by Felicity Morris, the one-off documentary film runs for just under two hours.

