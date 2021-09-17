KSI documentary from Louis Theroux coming to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced a brand new KSI documentary from BAFTA-winner Louis Theroux.

Executive produced by the legendary documentary maker, the one-off 90-minute special the film will follow KSI as he prepares for the biggest year of his career so far.

A teaser shares: "With over 35 million subscribers to his YouTube channels, and recognisable to fans across the world, KSI, aka Olajide Olatunji or ‘JJ’ for short, is one of the most influential online stars of his generation.

"At just 28 years old, his videos have been watched more than eight billion times, having started out as a tenacious 13 year old, building a following online across gaming, boxing, music and raucous adventures with the Sidemen.

"With the release of his #1 second album, preparation for his sold-out European tour and a headline show at The SSE Arena, Wembley, amongst many other significant moments, this year is the biggest in JJ's career. Through this intimate documentary we will take the audience inside the world of a global star as he transcends the online world he dominates to become one of this generations most talked about performing artists and prove to his critics he's here to stay."

Filming is currently underway with the special dropping on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

KSI said: "I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by “hard work”. People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do."

Louis Theroux added: "It is a huge thrill to be working with JJ on this definitive documentary. He is a huge talent, a totally self-created phenomenon who has gone from bedroom bound nerd with a handful of subscribers to an online colossus with fans in the millions, purely through the power of his work ethic and his will to win.

"The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business."