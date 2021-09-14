High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 confirmed by Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be returning for a third season, it's been announced.

Fresh from the ending of the show's second outing, season 3 of the hit Disney+ series has been officially confirmed and will begin filming later this year.

Advertisements

Disney say season three will "follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said Tim Federle, creator and executive-producer.

Inspired by the Disney movie of the same name, seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies.

The first season follows members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical.

The recent second outing culminated in a performance of Beauty and the Beast. Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theatre can provide.

Season 2 starred Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Matt Cornett as E.J., Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Larry Saperstein as Big Red and Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos and Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara.

It also introduced two stars of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Roman Banks and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Advertisements

Casting for the third season is to be confirmed.

For now the first two seasons are available to stream online on Disney+ here.