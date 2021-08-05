Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK on Sky

Streaming service Paramount+ is to launch in the UK in a collaboration with Sky.

Paramount+ will be made available to Sky Cinema customers from 2022 at no extra cost.

Paramount+ will offer up original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel,

Titles that will become available through 2022 in the UK will include HALO, The Offer and the new iCarly series.

As the international home of SHOWTIME, the service will offer The Man Who Fell to Earth, Ripley, Super Pumped, and American Gigolo, in addition to popular titles from ViacomCBS, such as Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Star Trek: Prodigy, and MTV Unplugged.

The service will also feature a collection of new movie premieres and fan favourites from Paramount Pictures such as films from the Mission Impossible and Transformer franchises.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive VP & Chief Executive, UK & Europe at Sky said: "This is another example of how we are innovating for our customers and further aggregating all the best apps and content together in one place on Sky Q, giving them more great TV to watch than ever before.

"Paramount+ is an excellent service with a huge range of fantastic films and TV series, and our new, broader agreement with ViacomCBS will benefit both businesses.”

Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International added: "We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets.

"This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms."

