US streaming service Peacock coming to UK on Sky and NOW

US streaming service Peacock is to launch in the UK as part of Sky Q, NOW, and Sky Ticket subscriptions.

Peacock will be made available at no additional cost later this year across UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Advertisements

It will offer up a number of programmes from NBCUniversal's catalogue including The Office, Rutherford Falls, Saved by the Bell, Equalizer, Young Rock, Kardashians and Suits together with Peacock originals.

Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal said: "Comcast’s Xfinity has been integral to the success of our go-to-market strategy with Peacock in the U.S., and we see a similar opportunity to expand internationally with Sky.

"We are excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalogue of the best entertainment from across NBCUniversal that is included with their subscription.

"By leveraging Comcast’s Xfinity platforms in the U.S., we were able to test and learn, quickly drive scale, usage, and brand awareness of Peacock. We look forward to doing the same with Sky in Europe."

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky, added: “Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost. This exceptional value add is another example of the great ways we are innovating to bring more benefits to our customers from the synergies across Sky, NBCUniversal, and Comcast Cable."

More on: Streaming