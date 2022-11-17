Too Hot To Handle season 4 release date confirmed as series returns

Too Hot To Handle will return to Netflix for a fourth season – here’s all you need to know.

First debuting in 2020, Too Hot To Handle is the world’s hottest no dating dating show.

The show recently returned with its third season – together with the show’s host, virtual assistant Lana.

And for fans of the show there’s good news, with a fourth outing on the way.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 release date and time

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle will be released on 7 December 2022 at 8AM UK time with the first 5 episodes.

The remaining five episodes will be released on 14 December.

Netflix teases: “Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

“Little do they know that Too Hot TO Handle is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?”

The cast for season 4 is to be announced.

For now you can watch seasons 1 – 3 of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix here.

With a $100,000 (£80,000) cash prize on offer, the aim of the game is simple: All everyone needs to do is keep their hands off one another.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the prize money and face elimination.

The latest third season saw the prize end with $90,000. The second season finished with the prize fund worth $55,000 while the first saw a final prize of $75,000.

The show is narrated by Desiree Burch.