RuPaul's Drag Race España is arriving online in the UK from May.

Competing for the tile of Spain’s first drag superstar are Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano.

The queens will be facing the scrutiny of Spanish drag royalty, Supremme de Luxe, who will be joined by her best squirrel friends on the judging panel - broadcaster Javier Calvo, fashion designer Ana Locking and actor Javier Ambrossi.

Drag Race España will use a series of challenges to search for the best drag superstar in Spain. In each episode, contestants will have to complete the various tests proposed by the panel in order to stay in the race and be in with a shot of being crowned the winner.

The drag queens will endure photo shoots, dances, artistic challenges and musical performances to prove that they are the best in their field. The final test always consists of a fashion show in which the participants show off their best ‘lewks’. To decide who gets voted off, the bottom two participants face off in a lip-syncing duel, and the loser is out of the competition.

The series will stream exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, in the UK and on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain. This latest Spanish serve joins existing Drag Race formats across Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which has been renewed for a third season.

Drag Race España will be available on WOW Present Plus worldwide (excluding Spain) with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitle options.