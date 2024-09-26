Dates have been confirmed for new and returning shows across TV and streaming from 5 – 11 October 2024.

Big Brother – Sunday, 6 October (ITV2 / ITVX)

The much-anticipated return promises a mix of fresh housemates, dramatic nominations, and surprise twists. AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back at the helm, guiding us through the first episode, titled Big Brother: Live Launch.

Showtrial Series 2 – Sunday, 6 October (BBC One / iPlayer)

The new instalment tells an original story about a hit-and-run involving climate activist Marcus Calderwood, who is left for dead. As the case unravels, viewers will be drawn into a world of public outrage, cultural divides, and intense courtroom battles.

Alma’s Not Normal Series 2 – Monday, 7 October (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

After a successful first series, which captivated audiences with its sharp humour and heart, Alma Nuthall is back, and it looks like she hasn’t toned down her wild antics.

Alma (SOPHIE WILLAN). Credit: BBC / Expectation

Will & Ralf Should Know Better – Monday, 7 October (U&Dave)

Will Mellor and Ralf Little pull back the curtain on a bickering bromance that stretches over 20 years, finding out how they can do life better as two middle aged men in their forties.

The Hardacres – Monday, 7 October (Channel 5)

Based on CL Skelton’s best-selling series of novels The Hardacre Saga, The Hardacres is a captivating rags-to-riches story that follows the fortunes of a working-class family in 1890s Yorkshire.

LEFT TO RIGHT: – Mary Hardacre CLAIRE COOPER, Sam Hardacre LIAM McMAHON, Joe Hardacre ADAM LITTLE, Liza Hardacre SHANNON LAVELLE, Ma JULIE GRAHAM, Harry Hardacre ZAK FORD-WILLIAMS

Jamie: Fast and Simple – Monday, 7 October (Channel 4)

In this brand-new series, Jamie Oliver strips back cooking to its essentials, making delicious meals so simple that you can get them on the table faster than ever before.

DNA Journey With Ancestry – Wednesday, 9 October (ITV2 / ITVX)

Critically acclaimed actors, John Simm and Philip Glenister forged their close friendship on set of the iconic drama, Life On Mars. Seventeen years later, the best mates have teamed up for an altogether different kind of adventure – their DNA journey – to delve into their family histories.

Sweetpea – Thursday, 10 October (Sky / NOW)

Sweetpea brings us a devilishly comic and twisted ‘coming-of-rage’ thriller. Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets and Fallout) stars as Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet, unassuming young woman who slowly discovers a chilling new power.

Lucy Letby: The New Evidence (Channel 5)

This film follows up Channel 5’s controversial documentary Lucy Letby: Did She Really Do It?, to explore the wealth of new questions that have emerged about her case, as well as meeting the experts who hope to have her case officially reviewed.

Lonely Planet – Friday, 11 October (Netflix)

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama. A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.