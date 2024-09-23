Big Brother 2024 start date confirmed, and it’s days away

The wait is nearly over for Big Brother fans. ITV has officially announced the start date for the newest series of the iconic reality show.

The launch is set for Sunday, 6 October at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The much-anticipated return promises a mix of fresh housemates, dramatic nominations, and surprise twists.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back at the helm, guiding us through the first episode, titled Big Brother: Live Launch.

They’ll reveal the new contestants as they step inside the revamped Big Brother house, which has received a fresh makeover ahead of the series.

Fans can expect all the classic elements that made the show famous—live evictions, tough challenges, and viewer-controlled voting that ultimately decides who takes home the life-changing cash prize.

And that’s not all.

Big Brother’s companion show, Late & Live, is also back, bringing us exclusive interviews, hilarious commentary, and chats with celebrity guests. It’s the only place viewers will catch the first live interview with each evicted housemate.

If you’re a die-hard fan who can’t get enough, you’ll love the return of the Big Brother: Live Stream. Airing seven nights a week on ITVX, it offers a peek into the house’s late-night antics, keeping fans glued to their screens long after Late & Live wraps up.

Last year’s reboot of Big Brother was a huge success, pulling in 70 million streams across ITV platforms for both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother.

As the countdown to the new season begins, it looks like Big Brother is ready to claim its spot once again as one of the UK’s most talked-about reality shows.