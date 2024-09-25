Showtrial series 2 release date and trailer

The BBC has unveiled the trailer and release date for the highly anticipated new instalment of Showtrial.

This five-part anthology series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday, 6 October, and will air on BBC One every Sunday night at 9PM from the same date.

Created and written by Ben Richards, Showtrial is produced by World Productions – the same company behind smash hits like Vigil and Line of Duty.

The new instalment tells an original story about a hit-and-run involving climate activist Marcus Calderwood, who is left for dead.

In his final moments, Calderwood seemingly identifies his killer: a police officer.

As the case unravels, viewers will be drawn into a world of public outrage, cultural divides, and intense courtroom battles.

Showtrial introduces us to the charismatic and cocky police officer Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Malik (Adeel Akhtar) an anxious defence solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; DI Miles Southgate (Joe Dempsie), brought in from a neighbouring force to investigate, and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin) a driven CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

Showtrial also stars Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper, Dangerous Liaisons), Tom Padley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom, Silent Witness), Kerrie Hayes (Blue Jean, Tin Star) and Barney Fishwick (Living, The Buccaneers), BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood, Home Fires), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard), Zoe Telford (Men Only), Ali Khan (A Haunting in Venice), Daniel Kendrick (Inside Man), Frankie Wilson (Against the Ice), Anna Próchniak (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Anna Wilson Jones (Victoria), John Light (Around the World in 80 Days), Aidan McArdle (Spy/Master), Daisy Badger (The Sandman), Flora Montgomery (The Crown), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), John Marquez (Doc Martin) and Anna Healy (Mother’s Day).

The first series – which aired on the BBC in 2021 – is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.