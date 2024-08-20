By Published August 21, 2024, at 12:44 AM

Get ready to join six new celebrity duos as they embark on a heartfelt exploration of their family histories in the latest series of DNA Journey with Ancestry.

Advertisements

In its fifth season, the show pairs up well-loved stars for a deeply personal adventure that promises both surprises and emotional moments.

This time around, we’ll see Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston, Jo Brand and Julian Clary, Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris, Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes, Sarah Parish and Jimmy Nesbitt, and John Simm and Philip Glenister as they uncover the secrets of their ancestry.

Produced by Voltage TV, Mitre Studios, and Ancestry, the series takes viewers on a journey from Canada to London and France to Jamaica.

These celebrity pairs will delve into their pasts, using advanced DNA technology and genealogy to reveal hidden family stories.

Expect to see tears, laughter, and some jaw-dropping revelations as they discover surprising connections and form deep bonds with their heritage.

From discovering lost relatives to unearthing untold family stories, each episode is set to be an emotional and life-changing voyage.

DNA Journey with Ancestry will air on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.