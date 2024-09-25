Alma’s Not Normal series 2 release date and trailer

The wait is over for fans of Alma’s Not Normal as the trailer and release date for series two has just dropped.

The chaotic and witty comedy, created, written, and starring Sophie Willan, will hit BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday, 7 October.

After a successful first series, which captivated audiences with its sharp humour and heart, Alma Nuthall is back, and it looks like she hasn’t toned down her wild antics.

The show follows the unpredictable life of Alma, a Boltonian whirlwind, and her eccentric family of unruly women.

Known for its sharp wit and deeply personal touch, the show draws on Sophie’s own experiences, blending comedy with raw emotional depth.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Alma’s life is just as chaotic as ever.

With her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude, Alma navigates the ups and downs of her unconventional life.

Expect plenty of laughs, drama, and some heartfelt moments as Alma and her family deal with everything from wild nights out to deep family issues.

Series two promises more outrageous fun and relatable moments as Alma continues her journey of self-discovery while also trying to get her life together.

Alma’s Not Normal series two starts on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday, 7 October.