Published September 4, 2024, at 8:28 AM

Alma’s Not Normal will wrap up with its upcoming second series, creator and star Sophie Willan has confirmed.

But fans of the award-winning comedy needn’t be too disappointed just yet.

Sophie is currently working on a Christmas special to round off the series, which has drawn on her own life experiences.

The new episodes are expected to hit our screens on BBC Two this autumn, though no exact date has been set.

Adding to the excitement, Sophie revealed that Steve Pemberton has joined the cast for the second series.

Steve will be playing the brother of Alma’s grandmother, Joan, played by Lorraine Ashbourne.

So, while we’ll be saying goodbye to Alma and her eccentric family soon, it looks like there’s still plenty to look forward to.

Appearing on Deborah Frances-White’s The Guilty Feminist podcast, Sophie revealed the second series would see the show shift from a sitcom to a comedy-drama.

“By the end of the series, she’s not a situational comedy character,” she said (via British Comedy Guide). “You won’t see her repeat the same patterns.

“Basically, they’re not getting a Series 3. I’m done.

“I want to do a Christmas special, they’ve commissioned the script. But I don’t want to do another series. I want to wrap up the journey.

“She is no longer a situational comedy protagonist. They have to not learn, that’s the point. She’s Del Boy at the end when he gets boring and rich.”

Sophie revealed she is now working on another project, a satire about the Pendle Witch Trial of 1612.