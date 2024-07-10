Will Mellor and Ralf Little return with new TV show

Advertisements

Will Mellor and Ralf Little are back, bringing their hilarious chemistry to U and U&Dave later this year with Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

This new series promises to pull back the curtain on their 20-year bromance, as they figure out how to navigate life as middle-aged men.

Each episode will see Will and Ralf take on themed challenges, exploring everything from embracing their spiritual sides, facing the fears of aging, to surviving off-grid without modern comforts like toilet paper. Viewers will get a front-row seat to their adventures, complete with fly-on-the-wall moments that only best friends could share.

Will said: “I’ve wanted to do a series like this for years! Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits… what could possibly go wrong!? We’re both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better. Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”

Ralf added: “I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun. We’ve just finished our podcast tour and I thought I might get a bit of a break from him! This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time. I can’t wait to get going.”

Emma-Rosa Dias of producers Afro-Mic Productions said: “We are very excited to be producing this new series for U&Dave. We can’t wait to get on the road with Will and Ralf, two of Britain’s best loved and funniest friends, as they challenge themselves and each other on a journey around the UK to get to grips with the modern world.”

The show will air on U&Dave and stream on U later this year.

Will & Ralf Should Know Better joins a line-up of new comedy entertainment on U&Dave, including Battle In The Box with Jimmy Carr, Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix, and returning favourites like Dave Gorman Modern Life is Goodish.