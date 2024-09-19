Sky’s Sweetpea trailer teases Ella Purnell’s killer transformation

The highly anticipated Sky Original drama Sweetpea is gearing up for its release with a darkly thrilling new trailer.

Starring Ella Purnell in the lead role, the six-part series will be available to stream on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 10th October.

Sweetpea brings us a devilishly comic and twisted ‘coming-of-rage’ thriller.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets and Fallout) stars as Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet, unassuming young woman who slowly discovers a chilling new power.

Once a wallflower easily overlooked by society, Rhiannon’s life takes a terrifying turn after one too many disappointments and personal tragedies. She snaps.

Now, the once invisible woman embraces a dangerous and murderous alter ego, relishing in a vengeful liberation that leads her into a twisted double life. But the question remains—how long can she keep her killer secret?

Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8) plays Julia, while Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) stars as Craig.

Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) takes on the role of AJ, and Leah Harvey (Foundation) plays Marina.

The cast also includes Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff, adding further depth to this dark and unpredictable narrative.

Sweetpea starts on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 10th October.