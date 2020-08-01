Love Island's Paige Turley hints she's writing songs about ex Lewis Capaldi

Love Island star Paige Turley is working on a debut album after the release of her first single.

The winner of the latest series recently dropped her new track, a cover of Artful Dodger classic Movin' Too Fast.

Now she's working on original music and hinted she could be following in her ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi’s footsteps by writing new music about him.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, Paige revealed her upcoming tracks may be based on her Grammy nominated ex, who she dated whilst the pair were at college.

Paige told Bobby Norris and special co-host The Circle’s Brooke Odunbaku on Access All Areas when asked if she was going to be penning any songs about Lewis: “Do you know what? Maybe I should take a leaf out of their books. I mean look at Adele and then look at Lewis. They’re doing pretty well from it!”

She added: “They’ve got the right idea. Maybe that’s what I need to do!”

Meanwhile, Paige spoke about her current relationship with Finn Tapp which is going from strength to strength after the pair met on Love Island.

They've already moved in together in an apartment in Manchester, halfway between their homes of Scotland and Milton Keynes.

And Paige is ready to cement her relationship with her beau even further: “I keep fishing about the question. I’m like, when are you gonna pop, when are you gonna put a ring on it?! But I keep telling him I want a Maldives wedding so maybe that’s what’s putting him off!”

The question that everyone wants to know is if any of their Love Island co-stars will be invited to the wedding: “I’ve got to have Shaughna. She’s got to be one of the bridesmaids. She’s got to be there, number one!”

Speaking of their brilliant friendship and her time on the dating show, the star explained: “It wasn’t until I was in there and Shaughna was in there, I never understood how invested I actually was to these people…

"When she was leaving, I was heartbroken. I was just so invested in everybody that was round about me at that time!”