Love Island plans extended series in summer 2021 with winter version axed

Love Island will return in summer 2021 with an extended run.

2020's summer show was cancelled earlier this year with ITV now also ditching the winter version due to ongoing travel and lockdown restrictions.

The Sun newspaper reports that bosses plan to put all their energy into a "bumper run" next summer.

A source said: “ITV want Love Island to be a huge success so have decided to put all their energy into making next summer’s series a bumper run, and not trying to force a Winter version given the uncertainty in the television industry still at this point.

“January 2021 seems a long way off but the process would be starting imminently and with certain restrictions still in place they don’t want to approach anything half-baked.”

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: "Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021."

Host Laura Whitmore recently took to Twitter after news that this year's run had been postponed.

She wrote: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

"Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe"

While there will be no full series of Love Island this year, a report in the Daily Star newspaper recently claimed that the channel is working on a "Gogglebox-style" show which would see former Islanders look back at their highs and lows in the villa.

An insider explained: “It’s going to be a lovely trip down memory lane for the contestants. They’ll be watching some of their best – and worst – moments. Seeing their reactions will be priceless.

“It will also be a chance for viewers to see how the contestants have changed since their time on Love Island.”

For now, you can stream all past series of Love Island on BritBox here.

Meanwhile Love Island: Australia is currently airing nightly on ITV2.

