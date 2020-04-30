Love Island's summer series could be cancelled say ITV

Love Island's upcoming summer series could well be cancelled, ITV have said.

Following its first ever winter series which concluded in February the show was set to return for its usual summer season in June.

Advertisements

However the ongoing global health crisis pushed the start date back until at least August with ITV now saying it may not air at all.

ITV chief Kevin Lygo spoke at the (virtual) Edinburgh TV Festival about the situation this week.

He said that bosses had ruled out plans to film the show at a location in the UK such as Cornwall or Isle Of Wight.

He continued: "We're approaching the moment of is it feasible? Will Majorca open its doors?

"What signal might it be sending out if we're doing a show where everyone is crammed together slavering over each other, and the rest of the world is told not to go near anyone in the park?"

Although Love Island may not air this summer, applications to be on the show in future remain open.

It was reported earlier this week that some 12,000 people had already applied.

Advertisements

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

You can apply online via ITV.com/LoveIsland.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Laura Whitmore is to sign a deal worth £1 million to return as host of the show whenever it is back on air.

Laura had stepped in for the late Caroline Flack as presenter of Love Island for its recent winter series.

"Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “She’s a real professional, with a easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary."

The latest series of Love Island was won by Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who split the £50,000 cash prize.

Advertisements

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman while Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor were fourth.

You can catch up on episodes of Love Island online via the ITV Hub.

More on: Love Island 2020