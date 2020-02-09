Love Island couples face the axe as viewers vote for their favourite

More contestants face the axe from the Love Island 2020 villa.

Fresh from the climax of the Casa Amor twist, another dumping looms as the final fast approaches.

Tonight saw polls open via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favourite of the current official couples.

The pairs with the fewest votes are at risk of being kicked out of the villa.

The results of the vote will be revealed in Monday night's episode.

Here are the official couples viewers could vote for...

Current Love Island 2020 couples

Jordan Waobikeze and Rebecca Gormley.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley.

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge.

Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith.

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale.

As they were currently single, both Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips were immune from the vote.

Viewers were able to vote for their favourite couple for free via the official Love Island app up until 10:30PM on Sunday, February 9.

The vote comes days after the Casa Amor twist caused a huge stir in the villa.

While for some couples the test of loyalty led to strengthening relationships - with Paige and Fin making things official between them - it was the end for some couples.

Callum returned with new girl Molly on his arm, dumping Shaughna while Nas also coupled up with someone new, swapping Demi for Casa Amor Islander Eva.

Meanwhile, despite being with one another for just a few days, Luke M and Natalia have already called time on their coupling.

Love Island 2020 continues nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.