Why Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain turned down I'm A Celebrity and Strictly

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain turned down both I'm A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

Nadiya, who won series 6 of the Bake Off back in 2015, has revealed she said no to both shows this year.

She shared: "I got asked to do Strictly, but I said no.

"I love the idea, but [I] have no rhythm and I enjoy watching it too much, once you see how a programme works from the inside, it changes how you see it. That’s why I can’t watch Bake Off like I used to."

In an interview with The Guardian, Nadiya went on to admit to having regrets about also saying no to I'm A Celebrity's recent run in a Welsh castle.

She said: "I got asked to do I'm A Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it.

"It’s just so cold in Wales, if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks.

"Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

Nadiya will be back on TV this week with the first half of her new BBC One special, Nadiya's American Adventure.

It will see Nadiya to two of the most diverse vibrant hubs in modern North America - California and Louisiana - to find out how generations of migrants are changing the national menu.

Nadiya said of the show: “I love meeting people who are as passionate as I am about sharing the food of their homelands.

"I learnt so much about the amazing ways that cultures mix in America to create exciting twists on delicious local delicacies. I can’t wait to share my American adventure!”

Nadiya's American Adventure airs on BBC One on Thursday 10 December at 8PM and continues next Thursday.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

