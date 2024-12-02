I’m A Celebrity’s most iconic challenge, Celebrity Cyclone, could soon become a full-fledged spin-off programme.

This annual fan-favourite trial, where the final four campmates transform into superheroes and take on a chaotic uphill obstacle course, might be getting its own standalone series on ITV.

For the first time, producers are testing out the concept during this year’s build to explore the idea of including members of the public in the high-energy action.

However, before you picture Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly dodging water cannons alongside contestants, it’s worth noting that the beloved hosts won’t be part of this potential spin-off.

“A spin-off show for the Cyclone makes absolute sense and across the industry it has always been considered a TV hit in waiting,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “If the testing proves successful there is every intention to look at a full series in the future.”

For those unfamiliar with the madness, Celebrity Cyclone is a high-octane challenge that puts the campmates’ determination and balance to the test.

Airing as part of the final weekend, the celebrities must carry stars uphill and hold them in place while being blasted with water cannons, drenched by artificial rain, and battered by gale-force winds – all on a slippery slope.

The sheer chaos and comedic spectacle have made it a must-watch part of I’m A Celebrity for years.

For now, the current series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.