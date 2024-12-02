Third celebrity voted off I’m A Celebrity in Monday’s results

The third celeb has been voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Monday’s latest show.

Following the latest public vote, it was singer Tulisa who left I’m A Celebrity after receiving the least support from viewers.

They are the third celeb to be eliminated after radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

The latest episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! began with Maura’s shocked reaction to a mouse scurrying under her bed, prompting Tulisa to remind the group to tidy up after meals.

Amid the chaos, Melvin enjoyed a restful sleep, unaware of the excitement. The campmates then bid an emotional farewell to Dean, the second celebrity to leave, with many expressing surprise and sadness at his departure.

Alan and Coleen took on the ‘Farmyard of Fear’ Bushtucker Trial, working through communication mishaps and mess to win all ten stars.

They playfully pretended they’d only secured two, surprising the group later with the real results.

Back at camp, Danny and Richard shared touching and funny stories about how they met their partners, while Maura reflected on the challenges of navigating dating in the public eye.

The day’s Deals on Wheels challenge, ‘The Pen Is Stationary’, saw Danny and Oti creating blindfolded masterpieces. Though they earned dingo dollars, the campmates failed the quiz question, missing out on a treat.

Conversation later turned nostalgic, with tales of caravan holidays, including Coleen’s amusing recollection of her family’s makeshift toilet in their £200 caravan.

The evening ended with a celebratory 10-star dinner. Danny lightened the mood with a story about Rod Stewart pranking him by doodling on his passport, leading to an awkward encounter at US immigration.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX