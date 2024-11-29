First star voted off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The first campmate has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Friday night’s live show.

The public voted to keep their favourite in and with the fewest to remain in camp, it was Loose Women star Jane Moore who left I’m A Celebrity.

Jane Moore

After her exit, a wet Jane joked: “I’ve never been so soaked in all my life.”

Elsewhere in the latest episode, campmates focused on saving their limited funds as part of the latest money challenge, coming up with quirky ways to cut costs.

Jane resorted to spitting toothpaste into the bin to avoid paying for the dunny, while GK washed her armpits in the sink, joking about craving prosecco. Spirits remained high despite the frugal atmosphere, with Richard playfully boosting Maura’s confidence about her appearance.

Oti and Melvin took on the Tanks of Torture Bushtucker Trial, where they endured tanks filled with water, crabs, eels, and snakes.

The duo worked against the clock to secure all 12 stars for camp and managed to succeed in the final seconds. Their triumphant return was celebrated with cheers, hugs, and jokes from fellow campmates.

Meanwhile, the Piggy Banks challenge tested the teams’ speed and coordination to increase their budgets. The blue team emerged victorious, adding $1490 to their total, followed by orange with $1390 and pink with $620. Treat selection caused some envy, particularly for Maura, who missed out on chocolate while others indulged in cake and biscuits.

However, the teams still enjoyed their rewards, with Melvin describing the fruit platter as “the best he’d ever tasted.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.