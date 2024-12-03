Fourth celebrity voted off I’m A Celebrity in Tuesday’s results

One more campmate has been voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Tuesday’s latest show.

Following the latest public vote, it was radio and TV host Melvin Odoom who left I’m A Celebrity after receiving the least support from viewers.

He is the fourth celeb to be eliminated after singer Tulisa, radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

In tonight’s episode Tulisa reflected on her time in the jungle, expressing gratitude for the experience. When Ant and Dec announced her departure, the campmates were sad to see her go, while Tulisa left excitedly, declaring she was heading straight for pizza.

Later, Oti faced the Bushtucker Trial, ‘The Sinister Sarcophagus’. Locked inside a mummy’s tomb filled with sand and critters, she answered Egypt-themed questions, earning an impressive 8 out of 9 stars. Her triumphant return lifted camp spirits, as Maura and GK shared lighter moments reminiscing about their teenage goth phases.

The campfire brought heartfelt discussions about fame. Richard reflected on his time with The Communards, Danny shared his pop star experiences, and Barry recounted his boxing glory. Alan and Coleen discussed the challenges of balancing fame and family, while Maura described the chaos of her post-Love Island fame.

The evening took a fun turn when campmates arrived at the Kangaroo Court for a challenge to win access to the Jungle Arms. Hosted by DJ Kiosk Kev, they played ‘Jungle Musical Statues’, striking dance poses while critters added an extra challenge. Despite a few missteps, everyone secured entry to the Jungle Arms.

At the Jungle Arms, campmates celebrated with pizza, chips, and drinks of their choice. The night featured karaoke and singalongs, with Maura performing a dramatic rendition of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Melvin got everyone dancing with Hey Ya, backed by Maura, Oti, and GK. Danny belted out Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer, Oti sang Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, and GK serenaded Danny with McFly’s Obviously.

The highlight was a group performance of The Communards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way, bringing the camp together in song. Maura summed up the mood, declaring: “This is the best day of our lives.”

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX with the final this Sunday night.