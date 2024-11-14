I’m A Celeb kicks off with intense race for camp leader glory

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is gearing up for what promises to be its most competitive series opener yet.

From the very first moments, this year’s celebrities will need to bring grit, wit, and plenty of strategy as they compete in a thrilling team race to earn an enviable first-place finish.

They must outrace, outsmart, and outlast fellow campmates in a gruelling multi-stage competition that comes with high rewards—and plenty of opportunities to shake up the leaderboard.

The winning duo will earn a coveted spot as the first Leaders of Camp, a title that comes with perks more desirable than ever.

The new Camp Leaders will skip chores, enjoy their pick of duties, and live in the lap of jungle luxury in the upgraded Leaders’ Lodge.

This year, the Leaders’ Lodge has been kitted out with two plush beds complete with mattresses, duvets, and pillows that promise a level of comfort rarely seen in the jungle.

The lodge also provides welcome shelter from the unpredictable rainforest downpours.

Replacing the traditional leader’s chair is a new update: two leatherbound red seats, side by side, for the winning pair.

An unannounced twist will also introduce a fresh, game-changing element that could take jungle leadership to new heights and offer more power than ever before.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! premieres this Sunday, 17th November, on ITV1 and ITVX.