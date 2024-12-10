I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show air date confirmed

The air date for this year’s I’m A Celebrity Coming Out reunion show has been confirmed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out will once again offer fans an exclusive glimpse into the world beyond the jungle.

This special behind-the-scenes episode captures the moment the celebrities exit the jungle and make their way back to the luxuries of VIP life.



The show will air on Friday, 13 December at 9PM on ITV1.

The one-hour-long special will also stream and be available to watch online on catch up via ITVX.

Viewers will have the opportunity to meet the friends and family of the celebrities, sharing in their anxious anticipation as they wait each day in camp to see who will be the next to leave the jungle.

The journey doesn’t end at the jungle exit; cameras follow each celebrity as they make their way from the rugged camp to the opulent hotels on Australia’s Gold Coast. This unique perspective provides insights into their experiences in the jungle, revealing their true thoughts about their fellow campmates.

Hosted by the dynamic duo Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out is not just a recap of the series’ highlights, but an intimate look at the untold stories and reactions of the celebrities post-camp life.

Fans won’t want to miss this special episode that adds depth and dimension to their favourite jungle adventure.

Who was on I’m A Celebrity this year?

Those taking part includd dancer Oti Mabuse, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, Loose Women panellist and journalist Jane Moore, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos.

They were joined by TV presenter and DJ Melvin Odoom, TV personality Coleen Rooney, former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, podcaster and content creator GK Barry, McFly star Danny Jones, Love Islander Maura Higgins, and Reverend Richard Coles.

They said goodbye to their life of luxury and instead headed to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

In the grand I’m A Celebrity final it was McFly’s Danny Jones who was crowned the winner.