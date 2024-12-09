The I’m A Celebrity 2024 voting percentages for this year’s final results have been revealed, showing how close Sunday’s result was.

It was McFly singer Danny Jones who won I’m A Celebrity this year over media personality Coleen Rooney who finished as runner up, and third placed Rev Richard Coles.

Millions of votes were cast and here’s just how all the final percentages worked out…

Final voting figures

Third place vote:

Danny 41.36% Coleen 33.47% Richard 25.18%

Final vote:

Danny 55.21% Coleen 44.79%

Speaking after his victory, Danny thanked viewers and told hosts Ant & Dec: “I gave my all in there, I was myself and it’s a overwhelming feeling to feel just liked.”

In the thrilling finale, the last three campmates, Danny, Coleen, and Richard, faced the intense Towers of Terror Bushtucker trial.

The challenge had two stages: guiding stars through a snake-filled tower and navigating the “Ant Tower” filled with fish guts, spiders, and cockroaches to solve a puzzle. Despite the daunting obstacles, they worked as a team to win all their stars, earning a three-course feast for their final night.

Coleen expressed relief to have completed the trials, Danny called it a memorable conclusion, and Richard joked about their lingering smell. Back at camp, they celebrated in style with their favourite meals.

Danny relished a buttermilk chicken burger, Coleen enjoyed spaghetti bolognese, and Richard savoured cottage pie, with each enjoying their chosen desserts and drinks.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV1 and ITVX

Following the final, the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show airs this Friday night.