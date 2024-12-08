I’m A Celebrity 2024 winner crowned in live final

The winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has been crowned in a tense live final.

Topping the public vote, McFly star Danny Jones was crowned the new King of the Jungle on Sunday night.

Danny Jones

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, I was myself and it’s a overwhelming feeling to feel just liked,” Danny said after his victory.

Danny beat media personality Coleen Rooney into second place.

Rev Richard Coles finished the final in third place earlier in the evening after viewers voted for their winner.

Coleen Rooney

Over 10 million votes were cast in the final.

The trio lasted three weeks in the jungles having first arrived Down Under in November.

After two weeks, the daily vote-offs began.

Loose Women star Jane Moore was first to go before radio presenter Dean McCullough, singer Tulisa and TV presenter Melvin Odoom were eliminated.

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan and reality star Maura Higgins were then send home in the first of two double eliminations.

Alan Halsall and social media star GK Barry got the boot next, followed by Oti Mabuse who finished in fourth place on Saturday.

In the final episode, the final three campmates faced their last Bushtucker trial, the Towers of Terror, before enjoying a well-deserved feast in camp.

Danny, Coleen, and Richard worked together to conquer the two-part trial. In the first tower, lying in separate sections, they guided stars down through the structure while joined by snakes. Despite Coleen’s screams as a snake wrapped around her foot, they successfully completed the task within the time limit.

In the second, larger “Ant Tower,” the trio faced fish guts, spiders, and cockroaches. Each released puzzle pieces in their section, passing them to Danny in the bottom tier to assemble the puzzle. With teamwork and determination, they won all their stars, securing a three-course meal and a drink for their final dinner.

Reflecting on the experience, Coleen expressed relief it was over, while Danny said, “What a way to go out!” Richard added with a laugh, “We just don’t smell great!”

Back at camp, the finalists dined like royalty. Danny enjoyed mozzarella sticks, a buttermilk chicken burger, and profiteroles, paired with a beer. Coleen chose bruschetta, spaghetti bolognese, and profiteroles, complemented by a glass of rosé. Richard opted for prawn cocktail, cottage pie, and fruit cake, finishing with a Chablis Grand Cru.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV1.

Catch up on the series now on ITVX.