A further two celebrities have been kicked out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Friday’s latest results.

It was singer Alan Halsall and GK Barry who left I’m A Celebrity after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

Alan Halsall

GK Barry

They are the seventh and eighth to be voted out after both boxing legend Barry McGuigan and reality star Maura Higgins were booted out on Thursday.

Also eliminated so far are TV presenter Melvin Odoom, singer Tulisa, radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

In tonight’s episode, the jungle was filled with emotions as Maura and Barry became the latest celebrities to leave. Danny shared a heartfelt goodbye with Barry, while the remaining campmates reflected on the loss of two big personalities.

Coleen and Richard took on the “Dreaded Dregs” trial, a jungle drinking challenge featuring bizarre concoctions. Despite the gruesome task, they secured all six stars and a bonus round for drinks, with Richard showing remarkable determination.

Later, the campmates enjoyed emotional reunions with their loved ones.

Highlights included GK’s mum teasing her about jungle antics, Danny’s touching reunion with his wife Georgia and son Cooper, and Oti’s heartfelt moment with her husband, Marius, who brought her a special anniversary gift.

Meanwhile, Coleen’s reunion with her mum and sons brought joyful tears as they toured the camp together.

Dinner featured wild boar ribs and celebratory drinks, with campmates reflecting on their jungle journey. GK embraced being herself, Alan cherished unexpected friendships, and Coleen found pride in letting go and enjoying the experience.

As the camp braced for another double elimination, Oti’s earlier win secured her place in the highly anticipated Cyclone challenge, ahead of the grand final on Sunday.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.