TWO celebs voted off I’m A Celebrity in Thursday’s live show

TWO famous faces have been evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in Thursday’s results.

It was singer Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins who left I’m A Celebrity after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

They are the fifth and sixth to be voted out after TV presenter Melvin Odoom, singer Tulisa, radio presenter Dean McCullough and Loose Women star Jane Moore.

In tonight’s episode, the camp was abuzz as the “Ticket to Cyclone” challenge approached, offering one celeb immunity from the next two public votes.

Alan expressed hope for a spot, while Maura and GK were quietly determined. Ant and Dec revealed Danny, Maura, Oti, and Coleen as the finalists.

At the Arcade of Agony, they faced “Battle Blocks,” a high-stakes task involving slime, critters, and puzzle-solving. Oti’s clever strategy earned her the golden ticket, immunity from the next two eliminations, and a guaranteed spot in the Celebrity Cyclone.

Back in camp, the group praised Oti’s performance. GK shared her rapid rise to fame and a Porsche purchase that symbolised her life transformation. Around the campfire, the celebrities discussed the pressures of fame, with Maura and Oti reflecting on the criticism they’ve faced.

Oti opened up about body image struggles and her determination to set an example for her daughter, with Maura offering heartfelt support.

Parenting was another topic of reflection. Danny and Oti bonded over the challenges of childbirth, while Alan and Barry stressed the importance of being present for their children.

Later, Barry, Alan, GK, and Richard took on the “Face Invaders” trial, securing 7 out of 8 stars for camp and lifting spirits with their success.

Danny shared emotional details about his estranged relationship with his father, describing how McFly and Barry have filled the role of father figures in his life.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.