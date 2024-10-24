I’m A Celebrity start date confirmed and it’s days away

The wait is over – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back, and it’s promising something bigger and bolder for its new series.

ITV has officially dropped the first-look promo, along with the start date: 17 November on ITV1 and ITVX.

This year, the beloved hosts Ant & Dec are swapping their familiar jungle gear for something a little more… scientific.

In the new promo, they’re suited up as mad scientists, getting ready to push the limits of the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Think crazy experiments, extreme challenges, and plenty of squeals as they put the celebs through the wringer. Wich Bushtucker Trials will make the cut? And which brave celebrities will be brave enough to face them?

Those on the rumoured line up include WAG Coleen Rooney, singer Tulisa, Love Island star Tommy Fury, Strictly star Oti Mabuse, Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, a brand new spin-off is set to be launched this year.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 starts on Sunday, 17 November at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.